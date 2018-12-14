  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Eliza Dushku

(CBS News) – CBS confirms it paid a secret $9.5 million settlement to an actress this year after she accused the star of the hit show “Bull” of harassment. Eliza Dushku was written off CBS’ “Bull” after she confronted Michael Weatherly about his behavior, according to a new report in the New York Times.

The Times said when Dushku appeared on “Bull” last year, there were “well-developed plans” to make her a full-time cast member, but those plans allegedly ended after she came forward with allegations against the show’s star.

