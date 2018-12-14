SALEM (CBS) – Alternative Therapies Group in Salem begins recreational marijuana sales Saturday morning.

Crowd control measures were in place Friday night around the Grove Street business.

“Am I nervous about tomorrow yeah I don’t really know what to expect,” said Martha Everson.

Martha Everson’s studio is in the same building as ATG. She can’t open Saturday because of the anticipated crowds. Instead, she’ll be set up on the sidewalk selling her newly created stash can to people buying marijuana.

“Small business. You know artist small business takes license,” said Everson.

She’s not the only one hoping to profit from the pot patrons.

“We’re telling everybody that we have more than 420 things to do in Salem,” said Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox.

Destination Salem and The Chamber of Commerce are trying to draw people downtown. Each ATG customer will get a postcard giving them discounts to area businesses.

“This is good economic development, economic benefit to the city of Salem so we look forward to new customers,” said Fox.

The Hotel Salem is on board with the cross promotion. They’re offering room discounts and free food.

“It’s no cost to us and hopefully we’ll see some folks come down here and take advantage of the deals we’re offering,” said The Hotel Salem General Manager Mike Millea.

Cultivate in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton started selling recreational marijuana last month and have totaled more than $7 million in sales so far.