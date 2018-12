TEMPLETON (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed through the entire length of a house in Templeton and missed a woman sleeping on a couch by two feet.

Police say the 2008 Ford F350 driven by a Gardner man was traveling on State Road when it went off the road and hit the house. It is unclear what caused the crash.

The truck traveled through the house and hit a car parked in the driveway on the opposite side.

No one was injured in the crash and no charges have been filed.