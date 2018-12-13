Filed Under:Bomb Threats, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Authorities are tracking “multiple bomb threats” emailed to Massachusetts businesses.

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon they are investigating threats that were sent to “numerous” businesses. The agency said similar threats have been received in other states.

In Hingham, police tweeted just before 2 p.m. that they were investigating bomb threats at two businesses on Derby and Central Streets. Both were evacuated.

State police said there are no indications that any explosives are involved at this point.

 

