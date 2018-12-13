BOSTON (CBS) – Authorities are tracking “multiple bomb threats” emailed to Massachusetts businesses.

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon they are investigating threats that were sent to “numerous” businesses. The agency said similar threats have been received in other states.

MSP and partner agencies on federal and local levels are conducting risk assessment procedures regarding the threats and will determine appropriate responses. NO indications of any explosives located or detonated to this point. We will continue to communicate info when available. https://t.co/fPXhNy2vPF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

In Hingham, police tweeted just before 2 p.m. that they were investigating bomb threats at two businesses on Derby and Central Streets. Both were evacuated.

Happening now-We’re on scene investigating bomb threats at two Hingham businesses (1 Derby St. and 33 Central St.). Both have been evacuated. No further info available now. Active investigation. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 13, 2018

State police said there are no indications that any explosives are involved at this point.