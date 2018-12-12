BOSTON (CBS) — The BC Eagles have given Steve Addazio a little more job security.

While there were some murmurs that Addazio’s job could be on the line after the team dropped their final three games of the regular season, costing the Eagles a shot at a bigger bowl game, the head football coach was been given a two-year extension on Tuesday.

The extension will keep Addazio on the Boston College sideline through 2022.

“After every season we evaluate all aspects of our programs to make sure they are aligned with the core mission and principles of the Boston College athletics department,” athletic director Martin Jarmond wrote in a letter to the Boston College community. “While all of us wish our regular season in football had ended with more victories, we took important steps in the right direction this year: returning to the national rankings for the first time since 2008, capturing the nation’s attention with ESPN’s College GameDay on-campus, being in the running for the conference championship in November and playing in another post-season bowl.

“In addition, our football student-athletes remain great ambassadors for our University and also continue to achieve tremendous success in the classroom, graduate at one of the highest rates in the country, and become successful leaders,” Jarmond continued. “To continue building on our football program’s progress and promise, we are extending Coach Steve Addazio’s contract for two additional years through the 2022 season. Steve and I are committed to taking the next steps to enhance competitive excellence in Boston College football.”

Following a 7-5 regular season, Addazio will conclude his sixth year at Boston College when the Eagles face No. 25 Boise State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26. The Eagles have made a bowl game in five of Addazio’s six seasons at the helm.

The 59-year-old head coach is 38-38 overall at Boston College and 18-30 in ACC contests. The Eagles have won seven games in four of Addazio’s last five seasons at The Heights.