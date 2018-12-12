  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Mike LaCrosse, package theft, Sterling

STERLING (CBS) – The Sterling Police Department is trying to stop porch pirates this Christmas.

The department is allowing residents to have their packages sent to the station for safe keeping until they’re ready to pick up the goods.

Sterling’s Police Chief says package thefts happen every year around the holidays.

package Sterling Residents Have Packages Sent To Police Station To Stop Thefts

Package delivered to Sterling PD (WBZ-TV)

“The packages sit on the doorstep for four or five hours making it pretty convenient,” said Chief Gary Chamberland.

All you have to do is use the station address then call the dispatcher and let them know a package is on the way. You can pick up your shipment 24 hours a day.

“It’s a minor inconvenience, but we think it will stop us from having to do a lot of investigative work whenever a package gets stolen,” said Chief Chamberland.

Residents are thrilled they have a secure place to send their kid’s Christmas presents.

“First one we got delivered, but she used it for two expensive gifts, electronic gifts for my older sons for Christmas,” said Sterling resident Joe Curtin.

