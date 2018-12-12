DRACUT (CBS) – From his home in Dracut, Doctor Richard Miron refused to answer questions about the charges brought by the state.

“I cannot make any comments,” he said.

“Nothing about over-prescribing or feeling responsible?” WBZ’s Lisa Gresci asked.

“This is sort of a surprise to me too,” he replied.

He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an at-risk patient who overdosed on opioids he prescribed.

The state says from September 2015 to February 2016, Dr. Miron ranked as the largest provider of high dose, short acting oxycodone prescriptions among all MassHealth providers in the state.

Dr. Miron’s office used to be inside of the Dracut Medical Center. Those with offices and practices still there, say they didn’t speak to Miron much yet they were surprised to hear of the allegations.

In Suite 7, some of Dr. Miron’s medical equipment remains.

“We never knew what type of doctor was here before,” Jim Pearson explained.

The new tenant, who heard the news this morning, feels for any family who has suffered this kind of loss.

“I think there is a lot of families that have been affected by it,” Pearson added.

Dr. Miron was indicted on 23 counts of illegally prescribing controlled substances, 23 more counts of making false claims through Medicaid and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

He is no longer practicing medicine and will be arraigned at a later date.