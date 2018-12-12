WILMINGTON (CBS) – If you’re still drafting your itinerary for your family’s Christmas light drive, WBZ has found your grand finale! Crank up the Christmas music and grab your sunglasses – because this house in Wilmington is a must-see!

The stunning display on Concord Street is grabbing the attention of drivers – and SkyEye – all thanks to Charles Fiore, who’s giving Santa a run for his money.

“I do a little bit of setup starting in September. A lot of this is in October, November though. We worked a lot of weekends and nights until one, two in the morning up on the roof,” Fiore said.

The 21-year-old remembers hanging his first string of lights some 14 years ago… and he was hooked. He’s been adding to his collection ever since.

“The garage, the shed, the kitchen and hallway, the living room. Anywhere there’s a space for something to go, Christmas takes up that space,” he added.

Fiore admits this year is his best work yet, featuring lights on the roof spaced exactly 2.5 inches apart. The driveway leading up to the home is also fully decorated, and there is even a turnaround to keep traffic flowing.

“Seeing people enjoy this is what drives me and makes me want to do it. I can’t wait for that electric bill. We’re going to find out what that is,” Fiore joked.

This dazzling display will be up through New Year’s. After taking everything down, Charles will take a break in January. By February he’ll be planning how to make next year’s bigger and better.