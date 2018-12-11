BOSTON (CBS) – Surveillance cameras captured a burglar smashing their way into a salon in the South End. Thanks to a mobile app, the manager watched the crime happen in real time.

“Shattered. There was glass everywhere,” said Sonia Walker, manager of Blo Blow Dry Bar about the front door of the salon being completely smashed in.

She’s still in shock this could happen in the South End neighborhood.

“I even had clients call me and say ‘Hey is everything OK? I saw that your door was smashed in,’ that’s the kind of neighborhood we’re in,” she says.

Walker woke up to an alert going off on her cell phone, only to see in real time that someone was breaking into the front of the salon.

“He hit the door three times, put his arm though the door and opened the door with the handle and took the money from the register, walked through the back door and he was frantically running around and ran through the front door,” she said.

She says the alert went off around 4:56 Monday morning.

Ten minutes later she was at the Columbus Avenue salon with police.

“I just got in an Uber in my PJs and came right over and the door was smashed open and the cash register was on the floor and they took the money in the drawer,” she explained. She was thankful the salon wasn’t hit just an hour later when everyone starts to come in.

“That was my first thought. I’m grateful. I’m glad no one was here. A lot of my girls are young and even if I was here I would be scared, you know what I mean? He had a hammer. He left it outside but what if he went back and grabbed that or used his hands to hurt somebody,” she said.

Walker is happy this person was caught on camera from multiple angles.

“I could see and maybe help police in catching this guy so he doesn’t do this to other businesses in the area,” she added.

If you recognize the suspect call Boston Police.