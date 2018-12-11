NEWTON (CBS) – A three-car crash on Route 9 in Newton caused heavy delays on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department said there were no major injuries after the crash sent a telephone pole and transformer crashing down onto the road.

It happened on Route 9 eastbound, shutting down the road from Parker Street to Langley Road. A detour was in place as crews cleaned up the scene.

“The closure is expected to last hours with heavy delays,” police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the scene. Crews also had to turn off power in the area for several hours.