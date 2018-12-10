NEW YORK (CBS) – Time Magazine has announced its finalists for the 2018 Person of the Year. From the worlds of politics, pop culture, and social activism, they include three heads of state, a group of young activists, a journalist, a Hollywood director, and an actress turned Royal.

The Person of the Year recognizes, “the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse — during the past year.” In 2017, ‘The Silence Breakers’ were recognized for bringing the #MeToo movement to the forefront.

President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-In are all on the short list for 2018.

In his second year in office, President Trump faced the ongoing Special Counsel investigation, and made headlines for an escalating trade war with China, and U.S. border policies that separated thousands of families.

Vladimir Putin overwhelmingly won reelection in March, while eyes cast on Russia for its involvement in the 2016 U.S. elections and the poisoning of an-ex Russian spy in Britain.

South Korea’s Moon Jae-In hosted the Winter Olympics, attended three summits with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and brokered a meeting between Trump and Kim.

The more than 2,000 Separated Families at the U.S. border over the last year are on Time’s list. The Trump Administration’s enforcement of a zero tolerance border policy landed thousands of children in government facilities without their parents.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a runner up for Time last year, is again a finalist for Person of the Year. The former FBI Director continues to lead the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election, as well as key figures in President Trump’s campaign and administration.

Outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October, never to be seen again. An investigation revealed Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate.

Also among Time’s finalists is Christine Blasey Ford. In testifying on Capitol Hill against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (now Justice Kavanaugh) she became a symbol for survivors of sex assault.

A group of young activists is among Time Magazine’s most influential people of the year. Led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students across the nation took part in March for Our Lives demonstrations, pushing for gun control reform.

Behind the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther was director Ryan Coogler, just 32 years old. The film, featuring a predominantly black cast, was one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

Last spring an American actress gave up her TV career for a royal title. Meghan Markle captivated pop culture followers in May when she married Britain’s Prince Harry, becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

The magazine’s final cover selection will be unveiled Tuesday morning.