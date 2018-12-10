  • WBZ TVOn Air

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – The headquarters of the New Hampshire Democratic Party was evacuated Monday after a suspicious package was delivered.

Concord Police responded to the office on N State Street Monday evening and cleared the building.

Police say the package had an unknown substance inside and the state hazmat unit and bomb technicians were called to the scene.

One person was treated as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation and federal authorities have been notified.

No injuries have been reported.

