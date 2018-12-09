BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore is good to go down in Miami.

The cornerback was added to New England’s practice report on Friday with an ankle injury, but is active for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. Gilmore was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Tight end Dwayne Allen was ruled out Saturday, as he did not travel with the team to Florida. The following players are among New England’s inactives for Sunday’s tilt:

OL James Ferentz

CB Duke Dawson

CB Keion Crossen

DT Danny Shelton

DE Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

This is the second straight game that Shelton is inactive. Rookie corner Duke Dawson is inactive for the third straight game, and has yet to see any game action since coming off injured reserve.

There are no notable absences for Miami other than star corner Xavien Howard, who was ruled out on Friday.

Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola is officially active for the Dolphins after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

