Phantom Gourmet: Sour Cream And Onion Potato Chips

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four bags of sour cream and onion flavored potato chips at a local supermarket. The crispy contenders were Kettle, Ruffles, Utz, and Wise. See if you can guess which flavor-packed brand ended up at the top of the food chain.

kettle Phantom Gourmet: Sour Cream And Onion Potato Chips

Kettle sour cream and onion potato chips (Phantom Gourmet)

Kettle brand finished in the last place. To start, Phantom simply can’t understand why this brand makes their bags so difficult to open. Setting that struggle aside, these chips simply don’t deliver any of the smooth sour cream and bold onion flavor you want in a sour cream and onion chip. On the upside, these lumpy bumpy kettle cooked chips do serve up a satisfying crunch.

wise Phantom Gourmet: Sour Cream And Onion Potato Chips

Wise sour cream and onion potato chips (Phantom Gourmet)

A big step up from there is Wise. You better be hungry, because these thick-cut, ridged chips are absolutely enormous. Phantom loved the big crunch in every bite and appreciated the strong presence of real potato flavor. Unfortunately, the sour cream and onion notes are just too subtle. So Phantom recommends pairing this sturdy chip with a good dip.

utz Phantom Gourmet: Sour Cream And Onion Potato Chips

Utz sour cream and onion potato chips (Phantom Gourmet)

The runner-up is Utz. These pale ripple chips are a bit smaller than the other entrants, with a thinner cut and delicate texture, making for a slightly more refined snacking experience. If you’re looking for a chip with more sour cream flavor than onion, plus an unexpected hint of sweetness, this is the one for you.

ruffles Phantom Gourmet: Sour Cream And Onion Potato Chips

Ruffles sour cream and onion potato chips (Phantom Gourmet)

At the top of the food chain is Ruffles. As the slogan says, ‘Ruffles have ridges’ and they also have a whole lot of flavor. Each thick crunchy chip bursts with pungent onion that slowly mellows as the smooth tangy sour cream kicks in. Boldly seasoned, this brand isn’t afraid to deliver the classic flavors Phantom wants in a sour cream and onion chip. That’s why Ruffles is at the top of the food chain.

