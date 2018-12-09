BOSTON (CBS) — Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman has been suspended two games for Saturday night’s questionable hit on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Hyman was suspended for “interference” on McAvoy, NHL Player Safety announced on Sunday. The incident occurred in the third period of Saturday night’s 6-3 Bruins victory at TD Garden, when Hyman delivered a late hit on the B’s blue liner. The hit sent McAvoy to the Boston dressing room, and earned Hyman an interference major on the ice. He was ejected from the game.

Zach Hyman with a late hit on Charlie McAvoy. Matt Grzelcyk drops the gloves with Hyman seconds later. pic.twitter.com/qpxiHCGKRV — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 9, 2018

It was a scary moment for McAvoy, who was playing in just his second contest after missing 20 games with a concussion. The blue liner was able to play Sunday night when the Bruins visited the Senators in Ottawa.