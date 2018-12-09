  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — New England’s struggles in Miami have reached new heights.

The Miami Dolphins lateraled their way to a surprise victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, with Kenyon Drake turning a last-second, last-ditch play into a 52-yard touchdown.

New England’s prevent defense was a little overzealous on the play, and Rob Gronkowski couldn’t catch up to Drake as he rumbled into the end zone for the 34-33 win over the Patriots.

It all started when the Patriots settled for a field goal on their last possession of the game, giving them a 33-28 lead with seven seconds left. The Patriots left points on the field on a few different occasions throughout Sunday’s loss, and it came back to bite them in a big way.

The Dolphins had just one play following New England’s kickoff, which was returned to the Miami 31. Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass to Kenny Still that went for 14 yards before he lateraled it to fellow receiver Devonte Parker. After going three yards down the field, Parker lateraled to Drake, who burst up the right sideline 52 yards for the game-winning score.

The win kept Miami (now 7-6 on the season) in contention for the playoffs, while keeping the Patriots (9-4) from clinching their 10th straight AFC East title.

 

Comments
  1. Karl Spencer says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    When you have 1st & goal you go for the win. Pathetic!

