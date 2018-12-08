WORCESTER (CBS) – The city of Worcester has issued a public health advisory on a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The division of public health says the outbreak is mostly affecting “those experiencing substance use and/or homelessness.”

The city is working with community organizations to vaccinate at-risk people. So far, they’ve vaccinated 206.

“It is important that we vaccinate as many high-risk individuals as possible in order to achieve heard immunity,” Worcester Medical Director Dr. Michael P. Hirsh said in a statement.

Health officials say Worcester, Boston, and other parts of the state have seen more Hepatitis A cases in the last two months.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious viral infection that affects the liver and can cause severe illness or death in rare cases. A state fact sheet says it is often spread when people don’t wash their hands well after using the bathroom.

Those at a higher risk of getting hepatitis A include the homeless, substance users, men who have sex with men, and people traveling to countries where there has been a hepatitis A outbreak.

Anyone looking for more information or a clinic in Worcester can call 508-799-8531.