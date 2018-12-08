  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMFrosty Returns
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Northeastern University, Tiffany Chan

BOSTON (CBS) – Northeastern University Police are investigating the armed robbery of two students near campus.

Police say the gunpoint robbery happened at the corner of Tremont and Douglas Park Street, about a block from Northeastern.

Fortunately, the victims managed to escape unharmed. One student who lives nearby says the area can be dangerous, especially late at night.

“It’s a little bit unsafe, yeah I can say it. If you are aware – nothing bad should happen,” said Andres Guevara.

Northeastern Police are reminding students to be alert and avoid walking alone.

“If I’m walking to my home, which is actually beside the street, I take off my earphones and just look, pay attention what’s around me,” said Guevara.

Maria Firan, a Northeastern student, said the incident served as a reminder.

“Unless it happens to you, you don’t really feel the worry, but it’s a reality check for sure,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s