Filed Under:Local TV, Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Police arrested a sixth grade teacher in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday for allegedly exchanging inappropriate emails with a student under the age of 16.

Parkside Middle School teacher Jennifer Glidden is accused of exchanging more than 100 inappropriate emails with the student between Nov. 2 and Dec. 4. Police say the emails “were sexual in nature.”

manchester teacher Sixth Grade Teacher Arrested, Allegedly Exchanged 100+ Inappropriate Emails With Student

Jennifer Glidden (Photo credit: Manchester police)

Administrators alerted the school resource officer on Tuesday that there was possible inappropriate activity between the teacher and student.

The 50-year-old Exeter resident is charged with “certain use of computer services prohibited.” She was released on $2,500 bail and is set to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Dec. 20.

