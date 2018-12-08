MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Police arrested a sixth grade teacher in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday for allegedly exchanging inappropriate emails with a student under the age of 16.

Parkside Middle School teacher Jennifer Glidden is accused of exchanging more than 100 inappropriate emails with the student between Nov. 2 and Dec. 4. Police say the emails “were sexual in nature.”

Administrators alerted the school resource officer on Tuesday that there was possible inappropriate activity between the teacher and student.

The 50-year-old Exeter resident is charged with “certain use of computer services prohibited.” She was released on $2,500 bail and is set to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Dec. 20.