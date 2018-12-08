BURLINGTON (CBS) – New video shows a bear making the rounds in Burlington.

Police officer Gerry Mills shared video on Facebook Friday night showing the black bear on the move.

“We are aware of the presence of a bear in town and there is no need for concern but we also ask that everyone stay away from the bear,” he wrote. “If people start gathering it could create a situation that could put the bear in danger and possibly the public.”

Police are asking residents to remove their bird-feeders and to not leave food or trash outside overnight. Pet owners are also encouraged to keep their dogs leashed.