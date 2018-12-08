  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear, Burlington, Local TV

BURLINGTON (CBS) – New video shows a bear making the rounds in Burlington.

Police officer Gerry Mills shared video on Facebook Friday night showing the black bear on the move.

burlington black bear VIDEO: Bear Spotted In Burlington; Residents Told To Keep Their Distance

A bear on the move in Burlington (Image credit: Burlington police)

“We are aware of the presence of a bear in town and there is no need for concern but we also ask that everyone stay away from the bear,” he wrote. “If people start gathering it could create a situation that could put the bear in danger and possibly the public.”

Police are asking residents to remove their bird-feeders and to not leave food or trash outside overnight. Pet owners are also encouraged to keep their dogs leashed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s