SCITUATE (CBS) — A man was pronounced dead in Scituate after “an incident involving a bulldozer,” Scituate Police said Friday.

Police and Fire departments were called to the scene at Sixth Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The man was 61 years old. His identity has not been released.

No other information is available at this time. Scituate Police, Mass. State Police, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are all investigating.