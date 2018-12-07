Filed Under:Local TV, Mark Milley, Winchester

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump is expected to tap Winchester native Mark Milley as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to reports.

The Washington Post, New York Times and Associated Press are reporting that Milley, the current Army chief of staff, will be named the country’s highest-ranking military officer. On Friday, the president teased that he’ll be making a big announcement at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

“I can give you a little hint: It will have to do with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and succession,” Trump told reporters.

Milley graduated from Winchester’s Belmont Hill School in 1976. In a 2015 visit to the school, he stressed the importance of serving others.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“At the end of the day, in the dark of the night, when no one is around you and things aren’t going well, it is your character that holds you together,” Milley said, according to the school’s website.

He went on to earn degrees from Princeton University, Columbia University and the U.S. Naval War College. Milley, who has been deployed to both Afghanistan and Iraq, became Army chief of staff in 2015 after serving as commander of Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Milley made headlines in 2017 for his tweet after Trump blamed “both sides” for a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned violent.

 

