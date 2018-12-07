LYNN (CBS) — The body found in Frey Park in Lynn has been identified as a 19-year-old man, the Essex County District Attorney announced Friday.

The man is not being publicly identified until proper family notification is complete.

Police responded to Walnut Street near Frey Park, where a dog walker found the body Thursday afternoon. SkyEye showed investigators on scene and crime tape surrounding a wooded area next to a baseball field.

The D.A. said the death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.