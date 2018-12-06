BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski has not been his usual self this season. Could it be his last in the NFL?

The Patriots tight end has just two touchdowns in his nine games in 2018, and hauled in just three of his four targets for 26 yards in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Those are some very un-Gronk-like numbers from one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. Lingering back and knee injuries have caused Gronk to sit out three games so far this season, and he was back on Wednesday’s injury report with those ailments as the Patriots gear up for Sunday’s tilt against the Dolphins in Miami.

After wrestling with the possibility of retiring for much of last offseason, Gronkowski has looked off for most of 2018. That has led WBZ-TV Sports producer Scott Sullivan to ponder if the tight end will call it a career at the end of this season.

“He looks slow and lumbering. He used to have that speed and power and it doesn’t seem to be there,” Sully told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton on the newest edition of “A Slice Of Sully.”

With just four weeks left in the regular season, and recently having a month off to get back into from, Sully doesn’t think Gronkowski will be playing at his usual All Pro level at any point in 2018.

“I really don’t think so, and I think this is going to be his final year,” he said. “It just seems like every time he gets there he takes a step back. I can’t see him getting back to 100 percent or being that effective. … They could still win with a 50-60 percent of Gronk, but this could be his last year. And maybe it should be.”

Sully and Burton also discuss New England’s struggles in Miami, where they’ve lost four of their last five, and whether or not the road to the Super Bowl will go through New England. Check out past episodes of “A Slice Of Sully” here.