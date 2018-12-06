BOSTON (CBS) – What if you could take a pill and eat as much as you want without gaining an ounce? Researchers believe they are one step closer to making that happen for the millions of Americans who struggle with their weight.

An international team of researchers found that when they removed a single gene known as RCAN1 from mice and fed those mice a high fat diet they didn’t gain weight like the mice who still had the gene. In fact, the mice could binge on fatty food for a prolonged period of time and still not get fat.

Researchers say blocking the gene turns unhealthy “white fat” into healthy metabolically active “brown fat”. That could let people burn calories and store less fat without having to eat less or exercise more.

They hope to eventually develop a pill that could target this gene in humans but more research is necessary.