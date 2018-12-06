BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were determined to re-sign Nathan Eovaldi this offseason. They reportedly accomplished that goal on Thursday.

The Red Sox and Eovaldi have an agreement in place on a new contract, pending a physical, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It was widely reported Wednesday night that the Red Sox and Eovaldi were nearing a four-year deal worth $17 million annually.

In re-signing Eovaldi, the Red Sox bring back one of their biggest contributors to their 2018 World Series title. In six postseason appearances (two starts), Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA and a 0.806 WHIP. He recorded two holds — one in the clinching Game 5 of the ALCS, the other in Game 4 of the World Series. His lone loss may have been his best outing, as he pitched six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning loss in Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles.

.@redsoxstats This is interesting, but I also think there’s one thing you can’t measure or put a dollar value on which we saw in the postseason…especially in Game 3 of the World Series: Heart https://t.co/LrFLzavEpL — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 6, 2018

The 28-year-old right hander was acquired by Boston from Tampa Bay on July 25 in exchange for Jalen Beeks, and went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) in the regular season. Over his seven-year MLB career, Eovaldi is 44-54 with a 4.16 ERA, starting 148 in his 156 games. He’s averaged 190 innings and 143 strikeouts, with his best season coming in 2015 when he went 14-3 for the Yankees.

There are some injury concerns, as Eovaldi has undergone Tommy John surgery twice during his career. Given his explosive delivery, and his ability to hit 100 mph on the radar gun fairly consistently, his surgically repaired elbow will always be somewhat of a concern.

But Eovaldi gives Alex Cora another workhorse on his pitching staff, and will help balance out Boston’s lefty-heavy rotation with Chris Sale, David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez. Eovaldi gives Cora another righty to trot out every five days along with Rick Porcello, which is important considering the Sox will play at least 19 games against the Yankees.

Now that Dave Dombrowski has checked off signing Eovaldi on his offseason to-do list, the Red Sox president of baseball ops. can now turn his attention to bolstering the Boston bullpen.