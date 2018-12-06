BOSTON (CBS) — Mark Sanchez is once again playing quarterback (or at least trying to), so of course the infamous “Butt Fumble” is back in the news.

It’s been six years since the then-Jets quarterback ran right into the derriere of offensive lineman Brandon Moore and coughed up the football in embarrassing fashion, leading to a Patriots touchdown in a humiliating 49-19 loss for the Jets on Thanksgiving night.

Sanchez will never escape that play, but at least he’s now having some fun with it. The now-Redskins QB was asked about one of the most famous lowlights in NFL history on Wednesday, and Sanchez initially played coy with a reporter.

“I’m not following,” Sanchez deadpanned when asked about the fumble, drawing laughs from reporters.

Mark Sanchez had some fun with a reporter who asked him about the Buttfumble 😂 pic.twitter.com/ToEkGCM1CO — SNY (@SNYtv) December 5, 2018

Sanchez laughed it off, and then gave it right back to the reporter.

“Like I said, what are you going to do? It was a crappy play in a game where we were getting our butts kicked. Who cares? It’s one play. You just move on,” he said. “Some low-hanging fruit, so that was an easy reach for you. I’m just kidding! I’m just kidding! Come on. You can give it to me; I can give it right back. Come on. Thick skin in here, huh?

“No, listen: Who cares? It’s one play. And just move on,” he continued. “I prefer to remember the good stuff. You seem like a Doomsday-er, so…”

The reporter did not deny Sanchez’ claim of focusing on the negative. But it’s clear that no matter how much Sanchez would prefer to remember the good times, the Butt Fumble is forever in NFL lore.

The 32-year-old quarterback will be back under center for the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon as they take on the New York Giants. With Alex Smith and Colt McCoy both injured, Sanchez should get plenty of opportunities to create more career highlights — or lowlights — over the next four weeks.