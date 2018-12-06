Filed Under:Infant Ibuprofen, Recall

BOSTON (CBS) – Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar is being recalled.

The manufacturer, Tris Pharma, Inc. of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, says this specific liquid medicine could have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than listed. That could be especially dangerous for infants and could cause nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea.

So far, no issues have been reported.

The ibuprofen was packaged in half ounce bottles with the following labels:

For more on the recall – including lot numbers – click here or call Tris customer service at 732-940-0358.

