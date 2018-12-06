BOSTON (CBS) — A knee injury kept Danny Amendola out of last week’s Dolphins win over the Bills, and there was some concern that he’d be on the sideline again on Sunday when his former team makes their way to Miami.

But as the weekend draws closer, it’s looking like Amendola will be suiting up against the Patriots in a must-win game for the 6-6 Dolphins.

Amendola was back on the practice field for Miami on Thursday, a positive step in the right direction for the wide receiver. He was limited in Wednesday’s session (we’ll know more about his status during Thursday’s practice shortly), but Miami head coach Adam Gase made it pretty clear that Amendola had his heart on playing against his old squad this weekend. Maybe a little too much for the coach’s liking.

Danny Amendola is practicing again today. He’s on pace to play against the Patriots. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 6, 2018

“This is the first time that I would say that he’s not being very compliant with me,’’ Gase said with a chuckle on Wednesday. “He wants to play in this game as bad as anyone.’’

Amendola has played in 11 games this season, hauling in a team-high 48 receptions for 469 yards and a touchdown. Back in his Week 4 return to Foxboro, the former Patriot caught two of the three passes that went his way for 21 yards as New England came out victorious, 38-7.

And though he may be showing up on Miami’s injury report this week, his former teammates expect Amendola to be his usual self come Sunday afternoon.

“Danny’s the man. I mean, that’s because he’s my friend. He’s a small dude but he’s stronger than you think,” New England safety Patrick Chung said Wednesday. “And he’s feisty. He’s going to be ready for us. He’s a tough dude; plays through injuries, smart. Whatever the injury report says, we’re getting ready for Danny because he’s good. He’ll be there. He’s a tough guy.’’

Chung said he has a few good stories about his time with Amendola, but he wasn’t willing to share them with reporters. Maybe he’ll get a chance to reminisce with Amendola on Sunday.