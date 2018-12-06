BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins hit the waiver wire on Thursday in hopes of helping out their bottom six.

The B’s have reportedly claimed forward Gemel Smith, who was placed on waivers by the Dallas Stars earlier this week. The 24-year-old was a 2012 fourth-round pick by the Stars, but had trouble cracking their lineup over the last few weeks. He was a healthy scratch for half of their games this season, and averaged less than seven minutes of ice time over his last six appearances. Smith had just two goals and an assist for Dallas this season.

Smith had 11 points over 46 games last season in addition to putting up some decent numbers in the AHL, tallying 33 points (12 goals and 21 assists) in 53 games. Overall, Smith owns 11 goals and nine assists in 77 career NHL games.

But he can play both wing or center, and at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, can help in the physicality department as well. Maybe getting some new blood in the mix can help spark Boston’s bottom two lines, as the team has struggled nightly on the offensive end for much of the last couple of weeks.