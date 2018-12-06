BROCKTON (CBS) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on who set fire to the Brockton mayor’s SUV.

Someone torched Mayor Bill Carpenter’s city-owned 2015 Ford Explorer outside his home on Pearl Street Friday night. The State Fire Marshal said the fire “self-extinguished” and the damage was discovered Saturday.

Carpenter was out of town at the time. He came home Wednesday.

“We appreciate all the concern expressed by the Public and the media. As you can imagine, this is a difficult time for my family and I. We have faith in the State and local public safety agencies involved to complete a thorough investigation,” Carpenter said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The Arson Watch Reward Program, which is funded by insurance underwriting companies, is offering the reward.