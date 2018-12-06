BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are continuing their on again, off again relationship with the Patriots’ practice report.

The quarterback and tight end were removed from Thursday’s practice report, full participants in the session as the team gears up for Sunday’s tilt with the Dolphins in Miami. That’s much better news than Wednesday, when both were limited; Brady with a knee injury and Gronkowski with the ankle/back injury that has hampered him the last month.

Gronkowski was removed from last week’s practice report on Wednesday, only to re-appear on Thursday. Both he and Brady were not on the team’s injury report last Friday ahead of their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

There were two Patriots limited at Thursday’s practice: TE Dwayne Allen (knee) and S Patrick Chung (shoulder). Both were limited on Wednesday as well.

But New England’s practice report is nothing compared to Miami’s, which featured a whopping 15 players on Thursday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Jake Brendel – Calf

RB Frank Gore – Not Injury Related

CB Xavien Howard – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola – Knee

RB Kenyan Drake – Shoulder

WR DeVante Parker – Shoulder

C Travis Swanson – Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Cornell Armstrong – Knee

T Ja’Wuan James – Knee

S Reshad Jones – Knee

G Ted Larsen – Neck

CB Bobby McCain – Knee

QB Ryan Tannehill – Shoulder (Right)

T Laremy Tunsil – Knee

DE Cameron Wake – Not Injury Related

Howard missed his second straight day of practice, making it very unlikely the NFL’s interceptions leader will be suiting up on Sunday.