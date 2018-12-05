(MARE) – Aaliyah is an engaging four-year-old girl of Caucasian/Guyanese descent. Aaliyah really likes music and dancing. She will often mimic dance moves she sees in different videos. Aaliyah also likes playing outside and watching Sesame Street. She particularly loves Elmo! Aaliyah is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and she also has global developmental delays. She is able to follow verbal and visual commands, and she can also problem-solve very well. Aaliyah currently attends four days of school. Aaliyah’s teachers report she has done well during the school day and her ability to communicate through a picture book has greatly increased since the start of the school year.

Aaliyah’s permanent placement should be calm and highly structured. Aaliyah requires a significant amount of attention and care, so a two-parent household with no other children would be best. Due to her diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder, families should familiarize themselves with this diagnosis and how it affects children. Aaliyah is legally free for adoption, and once a placement is identified her foster mother is willing to stay involved in Aaliyah’s life.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.