BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox appear to be closing in on a key contributor to the 2018 World Series.

The team is reportedly cornering the market for free-agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday evening that negotiations between the Red Sox and Eovaldi were “getting serious.” That news followed a report from The Athletic’s Robert Murray, who said that talks were “intensifying.”

hearing Eovaldi, Red Sox talks are getting serious, as @ByRobertMurray said. talk heard was for four years at close to 17M a year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2018

#RedSox negotiations with Nathan Eovaldi intensifying, sources tell The Athletic. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 5, 2018

Shortly thereafter, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the number of teams pursuing Eovaldi at this point appears to be just one.

An executive from a club believed to be in on Nathan Eovaldi said he has heard Boston is closing in on a deal, adding that in his eyes, “the market is really just the Red Sox at this point.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 6, 2018

Dombrowski made it clear on Monday that Eovaldi was a priority. Process moving steadily in that direction. https://t.co/B4hHS3uVo8 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 6, 2018

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale added that Eovaldi returning to the Red Sox has apparently been considered a foregone conclusion by some.

The question has never been whether the #RedSox will re-sign World Series hero Nathan Eovaldi, but just how much he'd get. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 6, 2018

Eovaldi, 28, was acquired by Boston on July 25 in exchange for Jalen Beeks. He 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) in the regular season for Boston, before putting forth a tremendous performance in the playoffs.

In six postseason appearances (two starts), Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA and a 0.806 WHIP. He recorded two holds — one in the clinching Game 5 of the ALCS, the other in Game 4 of the World Series. His lone loss may have been his best outing, as he pitched six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning loss in Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles.

Eovaldi’s most recent contracts were one-year deals worth $2 million per year.