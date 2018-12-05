  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox appear to be closing in on a key contributor to the 2018 World Series.

The team is reportedly cornering the market for free-agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday evening that negotiations between the Red Sox and Eovaldi were “getting serious.” That news followed a report from The Athletic’s Robert Murray, who said that talks were “intensifying.”

Shortly thereafter, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the number of teams pursuing Eovaldi at this point appears to be just one.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale added that Eovaldi returning to the Red Sox has apparently been considered a foregone conclusion by some.

Eovaldi, 28, was acquired by Boston on July 25 in exchange for Jalen Beeks. He 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) in the regular season for Boston, before putting forth a tremendous performance in the playoffs.

In six postseason appearances (two starts), Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA and a 0.806 WHIP. He recorded two holds — one in the clinching Game 5 of the ALCS, the other in Game 4 of the World Series. His lone loss may have been his best outing, as he pitched six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning loss in Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles.

Eovaldi’s most recent contracts were one-year deals worth $2 million per year.

