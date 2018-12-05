NORTHAMPTON (CBS) – An elderly driver’s mistake caused quite a scene in a Northampton Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the Walmart at 1:37 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision. They determined that an elderly woman had tried to park but accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

“She drove through the parking space and began hitting parked vehicles, causing some to be pushed into other,” police said. “The vehicle finally came to a stop wedged between two cars.”

The incident involved eight other vehicles, including one damaged by a shopping cart she struck.

Police shared an overhead view of the mess on Facebook.

There were no injuries, but the driver was hospitalized as a precaution.