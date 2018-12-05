LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence Public Schools are investigating a video of two students being sent around social media.

Authorities say the video appears to show two students having sex in the Lawrence High School hallway.

In a statement, the school district said the video looks to have been filmed in the fall.

We became aware today of content posted online of a pair of students engaged in sexual activity on the high school campus. While at this time it appears to have taken place earlier this fall following an after-school extracurricular event, an investigation is ongoing. We work every day within our school community to reinforce the importance of safe, appropriate personal conduct and responsible social media behavior. Similarly, we hope all social media users will show good judgment in posting or sharing explicit material, particularly any content potentially involving minors.

The Eagle Tribune reported there could be criminal charges filed in the release of the video.