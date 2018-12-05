BOSTON (CBS) — A Shirley man was arrested in Boston after a hectic scene near the Fort Point bridge early Wednesday.

Around 2:45 a.m., a person tracked down a police officer who was making a traffic stop to say that a person had just jumped off the bridge. That person, who was later identified as 29-year-old William Thoresen, was pulled from the water by Boston Fire and EMTs and taken to a hospital, police said.

Further investigation revealed the moments leading up to Thoresen’s jump. According to police, Thoresen had stolen a taxi from South Station and drove it to the bridge. In the process of taking the cab, Thoresen allegedly pushed the driver out, put the car in reverse with the door open, and hit the driver with the open door. As he pulled away, he hit another cab, damaging both vehicles.

Before that, police said he broke into a building on South Street and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside before running away.

Thoresen was being guarded at the hospital Wednesday morning and will be booked upon his release. He faces charges of carjacking, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, two counts of willful and malicious destruction of property, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing personal injury.