DEDHAM (CBS) – A Massachusetts church that made headlines over its nativity scene last Christmas is attracting attention again this holiday season.

The nativity scene at St. Susanna Parish is hoping to shine a light on the topic of immigration.

dedham2 Baby Jesus In Cage As Part Of Dedham Churchs Immigration Themed Nativity Scene

Saint Susanne’s Parish in Dedham has an immigration-themed nativity scene. (WBZ-TV)

The scene was set up over the weekend. It shows baby Jesus inside a black cage and the three wise men separated by a fence with a sign that reads “deportation”

The unusual holiday display was created in hopes of sparking conversations about how immigrants are being treated at the United States-Mexico border, including the separation of children from their parents.

dedham1 Baby Jesus In Cage As Part Of Dedham Churchs Immigration Themed Nativity Scene

The nativity scene in Dedham has a baby Jesus in a cage, calling attention to immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. (WBZ-TV)

Last year, the same church tackled the issue of gun control with its nativity scene. Right above Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus were the locations of the worst mass shootings along with the death count at each attack.

dedham3 Baby Jesus In Cage As Part Of Dedham Churchs Immigration Themed Nativity Scene

A 2017 nativity scene at a Dedham church called attention to deadly mass shootings. (WBZ-TV)

Church leaders told the Boston Globe they have received mixed reactions for their displays. It was created by the church’s Pax Christi committee, which says their goal is to educate the community on issues of peace and justice.

