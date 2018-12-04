BOSTON (CBS) — The funeral for former President George H.W. Bush will be held in Washington D.C. Wednesday and the entire country will observe a national day of mourning.

The 41st president passed away on Friday at 94 years old.

As a part of the day of mourning, all federal government offices will be closed along with a number of government-related entities.

All Post office locations will be closed and regular mail will not be delivered, according to the USPS website. There will be limited package delivery.

The Supreme Court will also be closed. The oral argument scheduled for Wednesday will be postponed to Thursday.

Stock markets will not be open either. The NYSE, NYSE American, NYSE National, NYSE Arca, and the Chicago Stock Exchange will be closed to observe the day, the NYSE said. A one-minute moment of silence was also held to honor the president on Monday morning.

Though the Federal Reserve System’s offices will be closed, the Federal Reserve said the bank payment systems will operate normally.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has advised national banks that they may close at their discretion. No major banks have announced they are closing as of Tuesday morning.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be closed for the day. Naturalization ceremonies, interviews, and appointments will be rescheduled. All biometric appointment will be rescheduled to a date and time within the next three weeks. The USCIS Contact Center will be open but with limited live help.

All VA Medical centers will be open.