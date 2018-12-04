  • WBZ TVOn Air

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Harvard University professor’s comments about French fries have the internet outraged.

A recent New York Times article headlined “You Don’t Want Fries With That” details the health risks of eating too many potatoes. A 2017 study cited by the article concluded that “the frequent consumption of fried potatoes appears to be associated with an increased mortality risk.”

Harvard’s Eric Rimm calls them “starch bombs” and suggested everyone cut down.

“I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries,” Rimm is quoted as saying.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter got a little “salty” over this suggestion.

Rimm has responded to the backlash on Twitter saying that he’s only suggesting that restaurants offer a small portion size for those who just want a taste of fries.

In search of a somewhat healthier but still tasty alternative? The Times suggests homemade baked fries, home fries that still have their skin on and sweet potato fries.

 

