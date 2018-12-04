BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Cannons are on the move.

The local lacrosse team will now call Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy their home, effective for the 2019 season, the franchise and the City of Quincy announced on Tuesday.

With MLL expanding their schedule to 16 games, the Cannons would have run into issues with their previous home, Harvard Stadium in Cambridge. Now they’ll have some new digs to call their own, and they’ll be helping out the community in Quincy as well. The Cannons announced Tuesday that they’ll make “a significant investment to enhance ” Veterans Memorial Stadium, which will benefit youth to high school levels lacrosse teams as well.

“The Boston Cannons organization is both excited and proud to call Veterans Memorial Stadium our new home,” said Ian Frenette, President of the Boston Cannons. “With the expanding Major League Lacrosse schedule, it was an opportunity for us to assess the best possible home for our organization and we’re thrilled to partner with Mayor Koch and the City of Quincy. Along with game days, moving to the stadium provides our organization a greater opportunity to grow the game of lacrosse throughout Greater Boston with increased youth clinics, camps, tournaments and presence.

“Veterans Memorial Stadium provides great convenience to our fans, located just eight miles from Boston and easily accessible by Interstate-93 and the MBTA Red Line. We have plans to expand our game-day experience with music and festival-like elements as well as adding new world-class seating and corporate entertainment experiences for our fans,” Frenette continued. “We know lacrosse fans, the business community and people from all over Massachusetts and New England are going to enjoy experiencing our games at the stadium. Quincy has seen tremendous growth as a city under Mayor Koch’s leadership and we’re excited to be a part of that momentum while providing our fans with an amazing venue and experience to watch the Cannons and the best lacrosse in the world.”

Veterans Memorial Stadium can seat more than 5,000 fans, and is used by Quincy High School and North Quincy High School football, as well as youth, club and high school soccer and lacrosse and other community organizations.

The Cannons will play their first of eight home games of the 2019 season at their new stadium on June 1 vs. the Ohio Machine. Season tickets for the 2019 campaign go on sale Tuesday, December 11.