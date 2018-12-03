Filed Under:Red Sox, Red Sox White house

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

Team President Sam Kennedy says the ballclub is working out a date with the White House.

The traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become more politicized, with some teams declining invitations from President Donald Trump.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora waves the flag of his native country Puerto Rico. (WBZ-TV)

Kennedy says it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

Manager Alex Cora says he’ll be there. A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island. He says he will use the platform “in the right way.”

Cora and others were at a premiere Monday for a documentary on their championship season.

