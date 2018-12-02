BOSTON (CBS) — It finally happened. Tom Brady is a 1,000-yard rusher. For now.

The quarterback topped the 1K mark on Sunday against the Vikings, when he scampered up the middle for a gain of five yards late in the first quarter.

Brady entered the game with 995 yards in his career, so the rush put him exactly at 1,000.

TOM BRADY: 1,000 YARD RUSHER pic.twitter.com/cbqJgI7O0J — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 2, 2018

It’s been a milestone he’s been chasing — albeit with a tongue-in-cheek attitude at times — all year long, and one he’s come awfully close to eclipsing for the better part of the past month. Brady rushed for three yards early against Green Bay in Week 9, putting him at 999 yards for his career. But a series of kneeldowns at the end of the game led to Brady finishing the night with negative-1 rushing yards, farther away from 1,000 than he was when the night began.

He rushed for one yard in the Week 10 loss at Tennessee, which had him at 996 rushing yards entering Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Of course, as was the case in Week 8, kneeldowns have cost Brady more than 200 rushing yards in his career, so it remains possible that he drops below the 1,000 mark again. But for the moment, Operation TB1K is complete.