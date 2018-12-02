BOSTON (CBS) — Everything you need to know to get ready for Sunday’s Patriots-Vikings showdown at Gillette Stadium.

– This is the 13th meeting all time between the Patriots and the Vikings, with New England owning an 8-4 edge in the series. The Pats have won the last four.

– Tom Brady is 4-0 against Minnesota in his career, one of five teams the QB is undefeated against.

– A win for New England will cement their 33rd winning season since the 1970 merger.

– Since 2001, the Pats are 106-29 on or after Thanksgiving day.

– A win by the Patriots and Brady will be 76-18 in regular season games played on or after Thanksgiving.

– The Pats have won 10 straight home games, a streak that started last October with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

– The New England defense has not allowed a 300-yard passer in four straight games. They also have not allowed a 100-yard rusher the last eight straight games.

– The Pats have scored 112 points in the second quarter this season, good for sixth in the NFL.

– This will be Bill Belichick’s 300th regular season game as Patriots head coach. He owns a regular season record of 222-77.

– Brady has not thrown an interception in the last four games, a streak of 152 pass attempts without an INT.

– With two touchdowns, Brady will pass Peyton Manning for most career touchdowns all-time (regular season and postseason).

– Since 2014, the Patriots are 17-0 when Julian Edelman scores a touchdown (including postseason).

– Rob Gronkowski needs just one more touchdown to hit 80 for his career.

– If Sony Michel records a 100-yard rushing game, it will be his fourth this season. He will become the first Patriots rookie to reach that mark since Robert Edwards in 1998.

– Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was a back up to Patriots back up Brian Hoyer at Michigan State