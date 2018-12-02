FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots Pro Shop will sell a special winter hat this season thanks to the rookie class of Patriots players and patients at Boston Children’s Hospital who worked together on a new design.

On Sunday, one of the young designers, Haley, was at Gillette Stadium to see her favorite team play and meet Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The only thing that could make the day better? The fact that Haley is now cancer-free.

“I’m emotional, I’m ecstatic. I have all sorts of emotions right, not only because she’s free of her disease but she’s a trooper,” said a family member.

For each hat purchased, the pro shop will donate five dollars to the Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I’m so excited, it’s so cool,” said Haley. “I’m just so happy that I get to do this. It’s a great experience.”