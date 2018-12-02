  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jim Smith, Local TV, New England Patriots, Robert Kraft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots Pro Shop will sell a special winter hat this season thanks to the rookie class of Patriots players and patients at Boston Children’s Hospital who worked together on a new design.

On Sunday, one of the young designers, Haley, was at Gillette Stadium to see her favorite team play and meet Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

haleyandkraft Patriots Winter Hat Designed By Cancer Patient, Pats Players To Be Sold

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Boston Children’s Hospital patient Haley (WBZ-TV)

The only thing that could make the day better? The fact that Haley is now cancer-free.

“I’m emotional, I’m ecstatic. I have all sorts of emotions right, not only because she’s free of her disease but she’s a trooper,” said a family member.

haleyandhat Patriots Winter Hat Designed By Cancer Patient, Pats Players To Be Sold

Haley shows off her official Patriots hat design (WBZ-TV)

For each hat purchased, the pro shop will donate five dollars to the Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I’m so excited, it’s so cool,” said Haley. “I’m just so happy that I get to do this. It’s a great experience.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s