BOSTON (CBS) – So what made Gov. Charlie Baker’s re-election campaign so successful?

WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller talked to Baker campaign consultant Will Keyser about several factors, including how the Republican governor distanced himself from President Trump.

“The overwhelming majority of voters in Massachusetts were quite well aware that Gov. Baker had not supported Trump and had been critical of him. And so while there was concern, we certainly felt like we started with a good foundation,” Keyser said.

You can watch part one of the interview in the clip above.

You can watch part two here:

