HARWICH (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy was killed by construction equipment on the Cape Saturday afternoon.

The child, who has not been identified, was hit by a skid steer on Main Street in Harwich around 3:15 p.m.

“Firefighters, assisted by Harwich police, immediately treated and loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. The child did not survive,” the fire department said in a statement Sunday morning. “Our thoughts are with the family of the victim during this tragic time.”

“Evidence suggests the death was a tragic accident,” State Police said in a statement posted on the Harwich Police Facebook page Sunday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.