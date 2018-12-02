  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harwich

HARWICH (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy was killed by construction equipment on the Cape Saturday afternoon.

The child, who has not been identified, was hit by a skid steer on Main Street in Harwich around 3:15 p.m.

“Firefighters, assisted by Harwich police, immediately treated and loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. The child did not survive,” the fire department said in a statement Sunday morning. “Our thoughts are with the family of the victim during this tragic time.”

harwich2 7 Year Old Boy Killed By Construction Equipment In Harwich

The child was hit by a skid steer on Main Street in Harwich, Dec. 1, 2018. (Image credit: James O’Callaghan)

“Evidence suggests the death was a tragic accident,” State Police said in a statement posted on the Harwich Police Facebook page Sunday.

harwich 7 Year Old Boy Killed By Construction Equipment In Harwich

Police and firefighters at the home on Main Street in Harwich, Dec. 1, 2018. (Image credit: James O’Callaghan)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s