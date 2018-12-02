BOSTON (CBS) — Funeral plans have been set for former president George H.W. Bush.

The 41st president will lie in state at the United States Capitol this week. A memorial service at the National Cathedral will follow. His Funeral will be at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas before he is laid to rest at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library next to his wife, Barbara.

As the Bush family prepares to lay the beloved father, grandfather, and war hero to rest, his son Neil is finding comfort in knowing his father lived his life exactly the way he wanted to. “I’m not mourning I’m celebrating a life so beautiful well, it was a blessing that he did it on his own terms, he was gracious with everything that he did in his life including passing away,” Neil said.

While the services are split between Washington and Texas, many in Kennebunkport, Maine also feel a personal connection to the late president. The Bush family spent their summers at a Kennebunkport estate for decades.

Tom Bradbury of Kennebunkport said all his memories “have to do with how gracious and how kind he was to everybody, how inclusive he was.”

The town at peace believing the man they got to know and love will won’t be alone.

Helen Thorgalsen said, “It was so sad to feel that this is an era that has ended. President Bush was such an amazing man yet there is a sense of peace knowing that he and Barbara are together again and with Robin and just that it was time for him.”