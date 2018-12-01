MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by two vehicles in Malden.

Massachusetts State Police say the adult male was walking in the southbound lane of Route 1 when he was struck by a car traveling south at the same time. The crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was then struck a second time by an SUV that was also traveling south. Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. It’s unclear why he was in the roadway.

No other injuries were reported. The southbound lane was closed for about two hours.

Police say the man’s identity is still being determined and will be withheld until his family is notified.

The incident remains under police investigation. Police say no charges have been filed yet.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)