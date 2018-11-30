CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA/CBS Local) — A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing the classic holiday song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” because of the #MeToo movement.

Star 102.1 posted on their website that listeners complained the song’s lyrics are inappropriate, so the station made a decision to stop playing the song.

Radio host Glenn Anderson wrote, “The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

He then posted some of the potentially offensive song lyrics, in which a man tries to convince a woman to stay at his home longer.

My mother will start to worry – Beautiful, what’s your hurry?

Father will be pacing the floor – Listen to the fireplace roar

So really I’d better scurry – Beautiful, please don’t hurry

Maybe just a half a drink more – Put some records on while I pour

The song was written in 1944, Anderson writes, which of course was a different time.